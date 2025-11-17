673d Security Forces Squadron conducts FAST training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron participate in Fly Away Security Team (FAST) course on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2025. FAST students underwent combat and hands-on training, working through real-word simulations demonstrating skills they learned throughout the week. FAST is a unit of defenders dedicated to safeguarding aircraft, air crew, cargo and distinguished visitors during operations in austere airfields throughout their area of responsibility to aid in humanitarian missions and Department of War operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)