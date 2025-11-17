U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron participate in Fly Away Security Team (FAST) course on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2025. FAST students underwent combat and hands-on training, working through real-word simulations demonstrating skills they learned throughout the week. FAST is a unit of defenders dedicated to safeguarding aircraft, air crew, cargo and distinguished visitors during operations in austere airfields throughout their area of responsibility to aid in humanitarian missions and Department of War operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 15:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986730
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-LX394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111384161
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 673d Security Forces Squadron conducts FAST training, by A1C Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
