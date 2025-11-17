Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    673d Security Forces Squadron conducts FAST training

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron participate in Fly Away Security Team (FAST) course on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2025. FAST students underwent combat and hands-on training, working through real-word simulations demonstrating skills they learned throughout the week. FAST is a unit of defenders dedicated to safeguarding aircraft, air crew, cargo and distinguished visitors during operations in austere airfields throughout their area of responsibility to aid in humanitarian missions and Department of War operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 15:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986730
    VIRIN: 250926-F-LX394-1001
    Filename: DOD_111384161
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 673d Security Forces Squadron conducts FAST training, by A1C Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFS
    JBER
    FAST
    Alaska

