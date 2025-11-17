U.S. Airmen conduct alert response operations as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 24-26, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 15:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986727
|VIRIN:
|251026-F-IY934-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111384082
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Global Thunder 26, by SrA Bryce Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
