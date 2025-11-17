Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 25: Data to Decision: How NAVWAR is Building an AI-Ready Workforce

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    How do you turn data into decisions that drive the Fleet? In this video episode of Empowering Excellence, Art and Frankie sit down with David Byres, Program Director for NAVWAR’s Data Science Learning Program (DSLP) — the team behind one of the Navy’s most in-demand and fastest-growing training initiatives.

    What began in 2020 as a single data science course has evolved into a powerhouse program delivering more than 10,000 training sessions across the Department of the Navy. From foundational analytics to cutting-edge generative AI and prompt engineering, the DSLP is transforming how Sailors and civilians approach data, innovation, and mission impact.

    In this conversation, we explore:
    • How NAVWAR is leading the charge in data-driven decision-making
    • The rise of generative AI and its implications for the Navy
    • Practical training that is helping teams modernize and innovate
    • New offerings like the AI Bootcamp and leadership-focused AI courses

    Whether you're part of NAVWAR, considering joining the Navy tech community, or interested in how AI and data science are reshaping defense, this episode offers a clear look at how learning is powering innovation across the Fleet.

    Watch the full conversation to see how NAVWAR is turning information into action.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986725
    VIRIN: 251117-N-GC965-3283
    Filename: DOD_111384040
    Length: 00:24:04
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 25: Data to Decision: How NAVWAR is Building an AI-Ready Workforce, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Empowering Excellence with Art &amp; Frankie-Episode 25: Data to Decision: How NAVWAR is Building an AI-Ready Workforce

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    PODCASTS

    Empowering Excellence with Art &amp; Frankie Empowering Excellence with Art &amp; Frankie
    From Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)...

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download