Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 25: Data to Decision: How NAVWAR is Building an AI-Ready Workforce

How do you turn data into decisions that drive the Fleet? In this video episode of Empowering Excellence, Art and Frankie sit down with David Byres, Program Director for NAVWAR’s Data Science Learning Program (DSLP) — the team behind one of the Navy’s most in-demand and fastest-growing training initiatives.



What began in 2020 as a single data science course has evolved into a powerhouse program delivering more than 10,000 training sessions across the Department of the Navy. From foundational analytics to cutting-edge generative AI and prompt engineering, the DSLP is transforming how Sailors and civilians approach data, innovation, and mission impact.



In this conversation, we explore:

• How NAVWAR is leading the charge in data-driven decision-making

• The rise of generative AI and its implications for the Navy

• Practical training that is helping teams modernize and innovate

• New offerings like the AI Bootcamp and leadership-focused AI courses



Whether you're part of NAVWAR, considering joining the Navy tech community, or interested in how AI and data science are reshaping defense, this episode offers a clear look at how learning is powering innovation across the Fleet.



Watch the full conversation to see how NAVWAR is turning information into action.