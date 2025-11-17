United States Marine Corps Body Bearers with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., are featured in a new video series titled 1801 Uncovered. The series offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the United States Marine Corps Body Bearers and highlights their discipline, strength, and emotional resilience as they perform one of the Corps’ most solemn duties, laying fellow Marines to rest with dignity and precision. Through interviews and exclusive footage, 1801 Uncovered showcases the demanding training and deep sense of honor that define the Body Bearers’ mission while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ enduring traditions and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)
This work, 1801 Uncovered; United States Marine Corps Body Bearers, by LCpl Brynn Bouchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
