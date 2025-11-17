Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1801 Uncovered; United States Marine Corps Body Bearers

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brynn Bouchard 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    United States Marine Corps Body Bearers with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., are featured in a new video series titled 1801 Uncovered. The series offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the United States Marine Corps Body Bearers and highlights their discipline, strength, and emotional resilience as they perform one of the Corps’ most solemn duties, laying fellow Marines to rest with dignity and precision. Through interviews and exclusive footage, 1801 Uncovered showcases the demanding training and deep sense of honor that define the Body Bearers’ mission while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ enduring traditions and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 14:43
    Video ID: 986722
    VIRIN: 251117-M-XB565-1001
    Filename: DOD_111384018
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1801 Uncovered; United States Marine Corps Body Bearers, by LCpl Brynn Bouchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    body bearers
    Oldest post of the Corps
    Bravo Company
    1801 Uncovered

