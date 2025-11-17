1801 Uncovered; United States Marine Corps Body Bearers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Marine Corps Body Bearers with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., are featured in a new video series titled 1801 Uncovered. The series offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the United States Marine Corps Body Bearers and highlights their discipline, strength, and emotional resilience as they perform one of the Corps’ most solemn duties, laying fellow Marines to rest with dignity and precision. Through interviews and exclusive footage, 1801 Uncovered showcases the demanding training and deep sense of honor that define the Body Bearers’ mission while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ enduring traditions and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)