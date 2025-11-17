U.S. Coast Guard Polar icebreakers hold media event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Jeffrey Rasnake, commanding officer, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), speaks about Operation Deep Freeze and the Polar Star’s nearly 50 years of service, Seattle, Wash., Nov. 13, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard has been the sole operator and custodian of the nation’s polar icebreaking capability since 1965, providing assured access in both the Arctic and Antarctic regions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)