Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Polar icebreakers hold media event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    Capt. Jeffrey Rasnake, commanding officer, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), speaks about Operation Deep Freeze and the Polar Star’s nearly 50 years of service, Seattle, Wash., Nov. 13, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard has been the sole operator and custodian of the nation’s polar icebreaking capability since 1965, providing assured access in both the Arctic and Antarctic regions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986718
    VIRIN: 251113-G-HT254-3033
    Filename: DOD_111383983
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Polar icebreakers
    USCGPolarOps
    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download