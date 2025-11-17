U.S. Coast Guard Polar icebreakers hold media event

Capt. Jeffrey Rasnake, commanding officer, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10), speaks about Operation Deep Freeze and the Polar Star’s nearly 50 years of service, Seattle, Wash., Nov. 13, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard has been the sole operator and custodian of the nation’s polar icebreaking capability since 1965, providing assured access in both the Arctic and Antarctic regions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
