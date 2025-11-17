F-22 Raptor High Speed Pass at Miami Beach

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team commander, performs the high speed pass during the Hyundai Air and Sea show practice at Miami, Florida, May 23, 2025. The F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team highlights cutting-edge airpower, precision, skill, all while reinforcing public confidence in the Air Force’s ability to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
