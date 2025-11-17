Scenery from various locations within Panama City, Panama, Nov. 11, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 13:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986711
|VIRIN:
|251111-A-GV534-5946
|Filename:
|DOD_111383881
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Panama City Scenery B-Roll, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.