    Panama City Scenery B-Roll

    PANAMA

    11.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Scenery from various locations within Panama City, Panama, Nov. 11, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986711
    VIRIN: 251111-A-GV534-5946
    Filename: DOD_111383881
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: PA

    SOUTHCOM
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

