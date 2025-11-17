This video was created to showcase the preparation, execution, tear-down and the statistics of America’s Air Show 2025 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Nov. 4, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness joint aviation capabilities, to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking and to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 14:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986705
|VIRIN:
|251104-M-QW512-1001
|PIN:
|912245
|Filename:
|DOD_111383822
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Air Show GoPro Video, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.