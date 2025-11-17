Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Air Show GoPro Video

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    This video was created to showcase the preparation, execution, tear-down and the statistics of America’s Air Show 2025 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Nov. 4, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness joint aviation capabilities, to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking and to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 14:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    MCAS Miramar
    GoPro Footage
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Marines
    aviation
    Air Show

