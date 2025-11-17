Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sodus Bay breakwater protects homes and businesses

    SODUS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Don Riling, President of Save Our Sodus, discusses the critical role of the Sodus Bay breakwater in protecting homes and businesses from large waves from Lake Ontario, particularly during the winter months, in a video produced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, on Oct. 7, 2025. The breakwater is vital for safeguarding the local community, preventing significant property damage and ensuring the continued safety and economic stability of the area (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sodus Bay breakwater protects homes and businesses, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sodus
    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Sodus Bay
    Save our Sodus

