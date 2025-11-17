Don Riling, President of Save Our Sodus, discusses the critical role of the Sodus Bay breakwater in protecting homes and businesses from large waves from Lake Ontario, particularly during the winter months, in a video produced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, on Oct. 7, 2025. The breakwater is vital for safeguarding the local community, preventing significant property damage and ensuring the continued safety and economic stability of the area (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986696
|VIRIN:
|251007-A-FB511-8778
|Filename:
|DOD_111383655
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|SODUS, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sodus Bay breakwater protects homes and businesses, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
