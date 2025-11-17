Sodus Bay breakwater protects homes and businesses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986696" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Don Riling, President of Save Our Sodus, discusses the critical role of the Sodus Bay breakwater in protecting homes and businesses from large waves from Lake Ontario, particularly during the winter months, in a video produced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, on Oct. 7, 2025. The breakwater is vital for safeguarding the local community, preventing significant property damage and ensuring the continued safety and economic stability of the area (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).