    U.S. Space Force establishes Combat Forces Command B-Roll

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman William Pugh 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    Space Operations Command is redesignated as United States Space Force Combat Forces Command during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 3, 2025. U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, who promoted earlier in the day, assumed command of CFC. The CFC generates and presents fielded space forces who execute space warfighting operations for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman William Pugh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986695
    VIRIN: 251104-F-NI018-1001
    Filename: DOD_111383621
    Length: 00:22:00
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force establishes Combat Forces Command B-Roll, by SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFC
    Combat Forces Command
    USSF CFC

