Space Operations Command is redesignated as United States Space Force Combat Forces Command during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 3, 2025. U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, who promoted earlier in the day, assumed command of CFC. The CFC generates and presents fielded space forces who execute space warfighting operations for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986695
|VIRIN:
|251104-F-NI018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111383621
|Length:
|00:22:00
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Force establishes Combat Forces Command B-Roll, by SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
