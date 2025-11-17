U.S. Space Force establishes Combat Forces Command B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986695" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Space Operations Command is redesignated as United States Space Force Combat Forces Command during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 3, 2025. U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, who promoted earlier in the day, assumed command of CFC. The CFC generates and presents fielded space forces who execute space warfighting operations for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman William Pugh)