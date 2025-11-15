Becoming Ironman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986678" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When SSG Richard Banks found himself thousands of miles from home, fighting to save a failing marriage while carrying the weight of leadership, grief, and exhaustion, he reached a breaking point no one around him could see.



What followed was a turning point sparked by the quiet intervention of a leader who refused to let him fall, and sustained by a newfound passion that pulled him forward. In this intimate conversation, SSG Banks shares how he stepped back from the edge and discovered purpose through endurance training. It will remind anyone struggling in silence that their story isn’t over, and that help, purpose, and connection can be found.



SSG Banks is the NCOIC for Training & Education at Irwin Army Community Hospital.



Music title "In Search of Solitude" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.