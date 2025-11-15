Becoming Ironman

When SSG Richard Banks found himself thousands of miles from home, fighting to save a failing marriage while carrying the weight of leadership, grief, and exhaustion, he reached a breaking point no one around him could see.
What followed was a turning point sparked by the quiet intervention of a leader who refused to let him fall, and sustained by a newfound passion that pulled him forward. In this intimate conversation, SSG Banks shares how he stepped back from the edge and discovered purpose through endurance training. It will remind anyone struggling in silence that their story isn’t over, and that help, purpose, and connection can be found.
SSG Banks is the NCOIC for Training & Education at Irwin Army Community Hospital.
Music title "In Search of Solitude" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 11:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986678
|VIRIN:
|251020-D-JU906-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111383223
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
