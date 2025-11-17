The U.S. Air Force 366th Fighter Wing performs an active shooter exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2025. Security forces, fire, medical and mortuary affairs Airmen arrived on scene to simulate a real-world response to the situation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986672
|VIRIN:
|251029-F-RN612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111383189
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Active Shooter Exercise B-Roll Stringer, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
