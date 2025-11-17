Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active Shooter Exercise B-Roll Stringer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force 366th Fighter Wing performs an active shooter exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2025. Security forces, fire, medical and mortuary affairs Airmen arrived on scene to simulate a real-world response to the situation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986672
    VIRIN: 251029-F-RN612-1001
    Filename: DOD_111383189
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Exercise B-Roll Stringer, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    gunfighter
    366 Fighter Wing
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download