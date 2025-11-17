Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF - DC behavioral health team hosts emotional support dogs visit

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Leah Fletcher describes the importance of emotional wellbeing and an event partnering the D.C. Safe and Beautiful behavioral health team with Paws & Purpose, a dog rescue, and representatives from Fidos For Freedom Inc. at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing a visible presence and assistance to law enforcement and community partners to strengthen public safety, resilience and quality of life across the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 10:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986665
    VIRIN: 252017-Z-EZ986-1001
    Filename: DOD_111383106
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard, emotional support dogs, Vetcenter

