JTF - DC behavioral health team hosts emotional support dogs visit

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Leah Fletcher describes the importance of emotional wellbeing and an event partnering the D.C. Safe and Beautiful behavioral health team with Paws & Purpose, a dog rescue, and representatives from Fidos For Freedom Inc. at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing a visible presence and assistance to law enforcement and community partners to strengthen public safety, resilience and quality of life across the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)
11.15.2025
11.17.2025
|Package
|986665
|252017-Z-EZ986-1001
|DOD_111383106
|00:00:57
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
