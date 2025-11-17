Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Philippines SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visits Philippine Service Members, US Marines During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

    VIRAC, PHILIPPINES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin and Cpl. Brian Knowles

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson, Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Gilbert Teodoro Jr., and Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, the commanding general of 3d Marine Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force; meet with service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marines, and U.S. Air Force Airmen at Clark Air Base and Virac Airport, Philippines, as they conduct foreign disaster relief operations Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ballin and Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 09:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: VIRAC, PH

    TyphoonUwan
    Typhoon Uwan
    15th MEU, Typhoon Uwan, I MEF, Marines, 3dMEB, MRF-SEA25

