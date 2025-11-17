SPERLINGA, Sicily (Oct. 1, 2025) A video highlights a tour to the city of Sperlinga, Sicily, offered by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella for servicemembers, families and DoD civilians stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986660
|VIRIN:
|251101-N-MX262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111383040
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Explore Europe - Sperlinga, Sicily, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.