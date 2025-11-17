Explore Europe - Sperlinga, Sicily

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SPERLINGA, Sicily (Oct. 1, 2025) A video highlights a tour to the city of Sperlinga, Sicily, offered by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella for servicemembers, families and DoD civilians stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)