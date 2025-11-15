Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    615th Military Police Field Training

    GERMANY

    08.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jordan Heck, a combat medic assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses field training focused on operating a traffic control point and providing medical aid following a simulated drone attack at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Aug. 26, 2025. The training enhances Soldiers’ readiness to respond rapidly and effectively during real-world emergency situations.
    (Video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 09:08
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 615th Military Police Field Training, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

