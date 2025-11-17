615th MP Co Field Training

U.S. Army Pfc. Jordan Heck, a combat medic assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses field training focused on operating a traffic control point and providing medical aid following a simulated drone attack at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Aug. 26, 2025. The training enhances Soldiers’ readiness to respond rapidly and effectively during real-world emergency situations.
(Video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
Music: “Protected (Suspense, Intrigue)” — Grand_Project (composer/artist) / Licensed under Pixabay Content License (https://pixabay.com/service/license-summary/
) / Downloaded from Pixabay
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 09:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986654
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-PT551-6820
|Filename:
|DOD_111382965
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.