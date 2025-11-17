615th MP Co Field Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Jordan Heck, a combat medic assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses field training focused on operating a traffic control point and providing medical aid following a simulated drone attack at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Aug. 26, 2025. The training enhances Soldiers’ readiness to respond rapidly and effectively during real-world emergency situations.

(Video by SFC Tanisha Karn)



Music: “Protected (Suspense, Intrigue)” — Grand_Project (composer/artist) / Licensed under Pixabay Content License (https://pixabay.com/service/license-summary/

) / Downloaded from Pixabay