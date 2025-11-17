173rd Airborne Brigade Honors 1st Lt. Derek Hines with Memorial 5K and Army–Navy Tribute Video

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in the annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines 5K Run in Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. The event honors the legacy of 1st Lt. Derek Hines, an Army officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. Soldiers, families, and community members came together to pay tribute to his life, leadership, and dedication while promoting physical readiness and unit cohesion. The 1st Lt. Derek Hines 5K Run is held each year across multiple Army installations to remember fallen heroes and reinforce the Army’s commitment to preserving their legacy.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cjay Spence)
