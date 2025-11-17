Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors 1st Lt. Derek Hines with Memorial 5K and Army–Navy Tribute Video

    ITALY

    11.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in the annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines 5K Run in Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. The event honors the legacy of 1st Lt. Derek Hines, an Army officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. Soldiers, families, and community members came together to pay tribute to his life, leadership, and dedication while promoting physical readiness and unit cohesion. The 1st Lt. Derek Hines 5K Run is held each year across multiple Army installations to remember fallen heroes and reinforce the Army’s commitment to preserving their legacy.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cjay Spence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 10:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 986652
    VIRIN: 251107-A-HX851-7914
    Filename: DOD_111382922
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Honors 1st Lt. Derek Hines with Memorial 5K and Army–Navy Tribute Video, by SGT C Jay Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

