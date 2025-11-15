Eastern Flank Deterrence Line Informational Video

The Eastern Flank Deterrence Line is strengthened through USAREUR-AF support that brings together Allied forces for coordinated training and rapid capability development. These efforts improve readiness across the region and reinforce NATO’s commitment to collective defense. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)
|11.16.2025
|11.17.2025 05:32
|Video Productions
|986640
|251117-A-UE565-6865
|DOD_111382667
|00:01:52
|WIESBADEN, DE
|1
|1
