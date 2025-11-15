Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eastern Flank Deterrence Line Informational Video

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    11.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The Eastern Flank Deterrence Line is strengthened through USAREUR-AF support that brings together Allied forces for coordinated training and rapid capability development. These efforts improve readiness across the region and reinforce NATO’s commitment to collective defense. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 05:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986640
    VIRIN: 251117-A-UE565-6865
    Filename: DOD_111382667
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE

    EFDL, NATO, EUROPE, USAREUR-AF

