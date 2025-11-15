U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds assumed command of United States Europe - Air Forces Africa Command and Allied Air Command on Oct. 31, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. USAFE-AFAFRICA’s mission is to defend vital U.S. interests, deter aggression and deepen relationships with Allies and partners by projecting combat-ready airpower in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 05:48
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Lt Gen Jason T. Hinds Assumption of Command (720p w graphics), by SSgt Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS
