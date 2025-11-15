Lt Gen Jason T. Hinds Assumption of Command (720p w graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds assumed command of United States Europe - Air Forces Africa Command and Allied Air Command on Oct. 31, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. USAFE-AFAFRICA’s mission is to defend vital U.S. interests, deter aggression and deepen relationships with Allies and partners by projecting combat-ready airpower in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)