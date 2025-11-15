Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt Gen Jason T. Hinds Assumption of Command (720p w graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds assumed command of United States Europe - Air Forces Africa Command and Allied Air Command on Oct. 31, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. USAFE-AFAFRICA’s mission is to defend vital U.S. interests, deter aggression and deepen relationships with Allies and partners by projecting combat-ready airpower in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 05:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986638
    VIRIN: 251031-F-QO967-7663
    Filename: DOD_111382661
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Lt Gen Jason T. Hinds

