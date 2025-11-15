173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Fallen Service Members in Army–Navy Tribute Video (Chaplain Version)

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade produced a tribute video in Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 2025 honoring fallen service members ahead of the 2025 Army–Navy Game. The video highlights the legacy of sacrifice embodied by heroes such as 1st Lt. Derek S. Hines, a Sky Soldier killed in action in Afghanistan, and reflects how their courage inspires today’s Soldiers to serve with pride and purpose.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence)
