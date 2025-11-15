U.S. Military and Family Members Participate in NFL Pre-Game Ceremony

MADRID (Nov. 16, 2025) U.S. military personnel assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, U.S. Embassy Madrid, NATO Combined Air Operations Center, and National Support Element Madrid and their families hold the American flag during an NFL pre-game ceremony at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid, Nov. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 03:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986635
|VIRIN:
|251116-N-MY408-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111382616
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|MADRID, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
