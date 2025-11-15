Philippine Disaster Relief Specialists Conduct Interview During Relief Operations Supported by US Military in Virac, Philippines

Efren Binamira, left, a communications equipment operator with the Office of Civil Defense, Region 5, and Charles Hoar, right, a disaster and emergency response consultant, discuss the foreign disaster relief efforts of the Government of the Philippines, Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Department of State, and U.S. military, during an interview at Virac Airport, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the AFP to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|11.14.2025
|11.17.2025 02:07
|Interviews
|986634
|251115-M-FG738-5001
|DOD_111382518
|00:04:24
|VIRAC, PH
|0
|0
