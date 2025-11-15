Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Philippine Disaster Relief Specialists Conduct Interview During Relief Operations Supported by US Military in Virac, Philippines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRAC, PHILIPPINES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Efren Binamira, left, a communications equipment operator with the Office of Civil Defense, Region 5, and Charles Hoar, right, a disaster and emergency response consultant, discuss the foreign disaster relief efforts of the Government of the Philippines, Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Department of State, and U.S. military, during an interview at Virac Airport, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the AFP to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 02:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986634
    VIRIN: 251115-M-FG738-5001
    Filename: DOD_111382518
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: VIRAC, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine Disaster Relief Specialists Conduct Interview During Relief Operations Supported by US Military in Virac, Philippines, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ForeignDisasterRelief, MRF-SEA25, Typhoon Uwan, USMC, 15th MEU,3dMEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download