    3d MEB CG, Philippine Army Battalion Commander Interview on Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

    VIRAC, PHILIPPINES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Armed Forces of the Philippines Army Lt. Col. Randy Eloreta, right, the battalion commander of the 83rd Infantry Battalion, discuss U.S. support to the AFP during foreign disaster relief operations at Virac Airport, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Location: VIRAC, PH

    This work, 3d MEB CG, Philippine Army Battalion Commander Interview on Foreign Disaster Relief Operations, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ForeignDisasterRelief, MRF-SEA25, Typhoon Uwan, USMC, 15th MEU,3dMEB

