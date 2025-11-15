Families & kids got hands-on with firefighting gear at Camp Zama’s Fire Prevention Week open house! Hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Emergency Services, this exciting event sparked fire safety know-how, empowering our community to stay safe & prepared!
|11.16.2025
|11.17.2025 01:32
|Package
|986631
|251117-A-MS361-4778
|DOD_111382486
|00:02:38
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
This work, Camp Zama’s Fire Prevention Week Ignites Community Safety All Year Round, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
