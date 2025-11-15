Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama’s Fire Prevention Week Ignites Community Safety All Year Round

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.16.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Families & kids got hands-on with firefighting gear at Camp Zama’s Fire Prevention Week open house! Hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Emergency Services, this exciting event sparked fire safety know-how, empowering our community to stay safe & prepared!

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 01:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986631
    VIRIN: 251117-A-MS361-4778
    Filename: DOD_111382486
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama’s Fire Prevention Week Ignites Community Safety All Year Round, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

