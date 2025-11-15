Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers bring Halloween spirit to local community at Yokohama North Dock with ‘trunk-or-treat’ event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.16.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Rain couldn’t dampen the Halloween spirit at Yokohama North Dock! Laughter and playful screams filled the air during the 765th Transportation Battalion’s “Trunk-or-Treat” event. Soldiers, families and guests from the local Yokohama Higashi Little League braved the drizzle to experience a classic Halloween atmosphere!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 01:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986630
    VIRIN: 251117-A-MS361-4492
    Filename: DOD_111382476
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers bring Halloween spirit to local community at Yokohama North Dock with ‘trunk-or-treat’ event, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download