Rain couldn’t dampen the Halloween spirit at Yokohama North Dock! Laughter and playful screams filled the air during the 765th Transportation Battalion’s “Trunk-or-Treat” event. Soldiers, families and guests from the local Yokohama Higashi Little League braved the drizzle to experience a classic Halloween atmosphere!
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 01:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986630
|VIRIN:
|251117-A-MS361-4492
|Filename:
|DOD_111382476
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers bring Halloween spirit to local community at Yokohama North Dock with ‘trunk-or-treat’ event, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.