    Japanese License Plate Color Meanings

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie explains the Japanese license plate colors at Yokota Air Base on October 16, 2025. This informational video was part of a series that gives more context for driving in Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    Location: TOKYO, JP

    cars
    Driving Course
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    license plate

