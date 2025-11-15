Yokota Air Base's esports group hosts the Tournament of Champions at the Yokota Enlisted Club on October 4th, 2025. The tournament of champions promoted community engagement through videogames. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 00:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986606
|VIRIN:
|251007-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111382240
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Esports Tournament of Champions, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.