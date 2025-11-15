Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Esports Tournament of Champions

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's esports group hosts the Tournament of Champions at the Yokota Enlisted Club on October 4th, 2025. The tournament of champions promoted community engagement through videogames. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 00:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986606
    VIRIN: 251007-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111382240
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    videogames
    Esports
    gaming tournament
    community activities
    Yokota Air Base

