Domestic Violence Month Interview

Advocates from the Military Family Readiness office explain what domestic violence is and spread awareness during domestic violence awareness month. Resources for victims of domestic violence are available year-round not just in the month of October. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)