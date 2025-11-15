Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Domestic Violence Month Interview

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs 

    AFN Kunsan

    Advocates from the Military Family Readiness office explain what domestic violence is and spread awareness during domestic violence awareness month. Resources for victims of domestic violence are available year-round not just in the month of October. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)

    MFR
    Domestic abuse awareness month
    MILITARY FAMILY READINESS
    KUNSAN AIR BASE
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month

