U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing celebrate Korean Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2025. Korean Friendship Day is an annual event that brings U.S. and ROKAF Airmen together for friendly sports competition and strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two Air Forces.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 21:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|986592
|VIRIN:
|251017-F-RL243-8539
|Filename:
|DOD_111382097
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan AB Celebrates Korean Friendship Day, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.