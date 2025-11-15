Kunsan AB Celebrates Korean Friendship Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing celebrate Korean Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2025. Korean Friendship Day is an annual event that brings U.S. and ROKAF Airmen together for friendly sports competition and strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two Air Forces.