Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan AB Celebrates Korean Friendship Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing celebrate Korean Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2025. Korean Friendship Day is an annual event that brings U.S. and ROKAF Airmen together for friendly sports competition and strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two Air Forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 21:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986592
    VIRIN: 251017-F-RL243-8539
    Filename: DOD_111382097
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan AB Celebrates Korean Friendship Day, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Kunsan AFN
    Kunsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download