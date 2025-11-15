Famed WWII US Army unit returns to birth city for southern border mission

The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s “Task Force Tough ‘Ombres” is the latest chapter in a legacy that has come full circle, starting at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, in 1917 with World War I, and continuing with the unit’s return to its birthplace to become the first Army Reserve brigade to serve on the southern border mission, October 2024 to November 2025. 90th SB’s Task Force Tough ‘Ombres was deployed to the U.S. southern border and assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border, which executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the border. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Logan Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986586
|VIRIN:
|251113-A-AB216-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111381699
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
