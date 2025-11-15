Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Famed WWII US Army unit returns to birth city for southern border mission

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s “Task Force Tough ‘Ombres” is the latest chapter in a legacy that has come full circle, starting at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, in 1917 with World War I, and continuing with the unit’s return to its birthplace to become the first Army Reserve brigade to serve on the southern border mission, October 2024 to November 2025. 90th SB’s Task Force Tough ‘Ombres was deployed to the U.S. southern border and assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border, which executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the border. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Logan Lechuga)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986586
    VIRIN: 251113-A-AB216-2002
    Filename: DOD_111381699
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Famed WWII US Army unit returns to birth city for southern border mission, by SGT Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Famed WWII US Army unit returns to birth city for southern border mission

    90th Infantry Division
    Tough 'Ombres
    Southern Border
    Army Reserve
    90th Sustainment Brigade

