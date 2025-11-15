Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 8 people from disabled boat off Venice

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    A Coast Guard Station Cortez boat crew rescued eight boaters, Saturday, after their 26-foot vessel became disabled, approximately 35 miles west of Venice. The boaters and vessel were brought back to a Venice Inlet boat ramp with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

