Coast Guard rescues 8 people from disabled boat off Venice

A Coast Guard Station Cortez boat crew rescued eight boaters, Saturday, after their 26-foot vessel became disabled, approximately 35 miles west of Venice. The boaters and vessel were brought back to a Venice Inlet boat ramp with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|11.15.2025
November 16, 2025
|B-Roll
|986583
|251115-O-G0107-7195
|DOD_111381608
|00:00:22
Clearwater, Florida
|5
|5
