    12th LCT Marines Refine Rappelling Techniques at JWTC

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, rehearse rappelling techniques at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. Marines with 12th LCT participated in a unit-led course designed to strengthen their jungle survival skills, rappelling techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, enhancing their lethality in demanding environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986578
    VIRIN: 251027-M-AO948-1001
    Filename: DOD_111381400
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th LCT Marines Refine Rappelling Techniques at JWTC, by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

