12th LCT Marines Refine Rappelling Techniques at JWTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986578" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, rehearse rappelling techniques at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. Marines with 12th LCT participated in a unit-led course designed to strengthen their jungle survival skills, rappelling techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, enhancing their lethality in demanding environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)