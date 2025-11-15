12th LCT Marines Refine Rappelling Techniques at JWTC

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, rehearse rappelling techniques at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. Marines with 12th LCT participated in a unit-led course designed to strengthen their jungle survival skills, rappelling techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, enhancing their lethality in demanding environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
