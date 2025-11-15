Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Jaimie Kurz

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jaimie Kurz with the 1067th Composite Truck Company, 228th Motor Transport Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard discusses her journey in uniform during a Soldier Spotlight interview at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 15, 2025. Kurz said she initially joined the Army to pursue higher education opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 14:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986558
    VIRIN: 251115-Z-AS496-9852
    Filename: DOD_111381249
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Jaimie Kurz, by SGT Du-Marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download