    Spc. Samuel Worzie

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Samuel Worzie with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard speaks on his values and purpose in service during a Soldier Spotlight interview at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 15, 2025. Worzie said he joined the Army to defend the Constitution and serve as a proud father to his children. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)

    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

