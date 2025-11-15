video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Spc. Samuel Worzie with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard speaks on his values and purpose in service during a Soldier Spotlight interview at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 15, 2025. Worzie said he joined the Army to defend the Constitution and serve as a proud father to his children. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)