Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Spotlight: Sgt. Felton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Felton with the 121st Transportation Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard shares details about her military career during a Soldier spotlight interview at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 15, 2025. Through her service in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Felton has found opportunities to broaden her career perspectives, camaraderie with other service members and a sense of pride in the work that she does in and outside of the military. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 14:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986554
    VIRIN: 251115-Z-FG684-3196
    Filename: DOD_111381199
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight: Sgt. Felton, by SSG Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    88m

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download