Soldier Spotlight: Sgt. Felton

U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Felton with the 121st Transportation Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard shares details about her military career during a Soldier spotlight interview at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 15, 2025. Through her service in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Felton has found opportunities to broaden her career perspectives, camaraderie with other service members and a sense of pride in the work that she does in and outside of the military. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)