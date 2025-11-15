D.C. National Guard Partners With Paws & Purpose to Support Veterans and Community Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986553" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission partners with Paws & Purpose, a dog rescue, to host representatives from Fidos For Freedom Inc. at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2025. Paws & Purpose focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs in need, while Fidos For Freedom Inc. works to increase quality of life and provide companionship to veterans through specially trained service, hearing and therapy dogs. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing a visible presence and assistance to law enforcement and community partners to strengthen public safety, resilience and quality of life across the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)