    D.C. National Guard Partners With Paws & Purpose to Support Veterans and Community Safety

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alex Cano 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission partners with Paws & Purpose, a dog rescue, to host representatives from Fidos For Freedom Inc. at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2025. Paws & Purpose focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs in need, while Fidos For Freedom Inc. works to increase quality of life and provide companionship to veterans through specially trained service, hearing and therapy dogs. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing a visible presence and assistance to law enforcement and community partners to strengthen public safety, resilience and quality of life across the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986553
    VIRIN: 251115-A-SK939-3549
    Filename: DOD_111381147
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Partners With Paws & Purpose to Support Veterans and Community Safety, by SGT Alex Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

