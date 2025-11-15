JTF-DC Leaders Ride Out to Boost Troop Morale

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, a D.C. Army National Guard command sergeant major supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, is mic’d up while visiting troops to boost morale in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7, 2025. McKennon and his team visit Soldiers and partner-state personnel to thank them for their service and strengthen connections. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Angelina Tran)