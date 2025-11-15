Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-DC Leaders Ride Out to Boost Troop Morale

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Angelina Tran 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, a D.C. Army National Guard command sergeant major supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, is mic’d up while visiting troops to boost morale in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7, 2025. McKennon and his team visit Soldiers and partner-state personnel to thank them for their service and strengthen connections. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Angelina Tran)

