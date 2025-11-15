Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, a D.C. Army National Guard command sergeant major supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, is mic’d up while visiting troops to boost morale in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7, 2025. McKennon and his team visit Soldiers and partner-state personnel to thank them for their service and strengthen connections. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 15:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|986552
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-NI040-7411
|Filename:
|DOD_111381123
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JTF-DC Leaders Ride Out to Boost Troop Morale, by SGT Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
