The recurring MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) is a high-value opportunity for Sailors to learn about career management. CDS features trade show booths, all-hands calls, and tailored presentations empowering Sailors of all rates and ranks to take control of their careers.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986531
|VIRIN:
|251114-N-WU964-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111380105
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Career Development Symposium Impact, by PO2 Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.