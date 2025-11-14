Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Development Symposium Impact

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    The recurring MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) is a high-value opportunity for Sailors to learn about career management. CDS features trade show booths, all-hands calls, and tailored presentations empowering Sailors of all rates and ranks to take control of their careers.

    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 17:08
