Minot, Barksdale B-52s depart Dyess as part of Global Thunder 26

U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses, stationed at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, and Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, depart the airfield as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Dyess AFB, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command Forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
