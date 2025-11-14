Minot, Barksdale B-52s depart Dyess as part of Global Thunder 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses, stationed at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, and Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, depart the airfield as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Dyess AFB, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command Forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)