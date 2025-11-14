Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-20 FAR Level 2 DRE B-Roll, Oct. 31, 2025

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    2-20 FAR executes a Level 2 Deployment Readiness Exercise (DRE) October 31, 2025 on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. DREs assess the unit’s deployment support capabilities and are typically conducted unannounced or with limited notice for the assessed unit, with unit’s typically expected to be fully prepared to deploy within 96 hours of alert. Level I DREs evaluate the unit’s ability to alert, assemble, and conducted Soldier readiness tasks and validate the unit’s deployment certifications, orders generating process, standard operating procedures, and system documentation. Level II DREs include all Level I tasks, with the added tasks of physically loading containers and equipment to appropriate modes of transportation and execution of local and/or internal area movements, among others. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986518
    VIRIN: 251031-A-WX026-8186
    Filename: DOD_111379841
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Fort Sill
    Readiness
    Hunter Army Airfield
    DRE
    75th FA BDE
    2-20 FAR

