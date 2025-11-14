2-20 FAR Level 2 DRE B-Roll, Oct. 31, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2-20 FAR executes a Level 2 Deployment Readiness Exercise (DRE) October 31, 2025 on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. DREs assess the unit’s deployment support capabilities and are typically conducted unannounced or with limited notice for the assessed unit, with unit’s typically expected to be fully prepared to deploy within 96 hours of alert. Level I DREs evaluate the unit’s ability to alert, assemble, and conducted Soldier readiness tasks and validate the unit’s deployment certifications, orders generating process, standard operating procedures, and system documentation. Level II DREs include all Level I tasks, with the added tasks of physically loading containers and equipment to appropriate modes of transportation and execution of local and/or internal area movements, among others. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas).