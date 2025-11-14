U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Georgia Golding, 628th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst technician, explains how she strengthens standards and culture at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 14, 2025. Golden assists Team Charleston with financial readiness ensuring every Airman is mission-ready and financially confident. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986517
|VIRIN:
|251014-F-DF736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111379811
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golding Video portrait, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
