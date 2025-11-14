Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jesse Wade, 628th Communications Squadron network administrator, describes the importance of upholding military standards and culture at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2025. Wade’s daily duties include helping Team Charleston with communication and internet issues. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986515
    VIRIN: 251001-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111379805
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Wade video portrait, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Comm
    Airman
    Computers

