Haye Video portrait

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ricardo Haye, 628th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell manager, describes how he helps Airmen stay in shape at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 22, 2025. Haye uses the Get-Fit program to improve the fitness of each Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    628th Force Support Squadron

