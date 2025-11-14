Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MAW 250th Birthday Ball

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. service members and civilians with 2nd Marine Air Wing attend the 250th Marine Corps birthday ball at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, New Bern, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2025. The United States Marine Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1775, and for 250 years, Marines have served our nation honorably, in every clime and place. In 2025, Marines around the world will celebrate the Corps' 250th birthday, commemorating history of service and sacrifice while living by the motto “Semper Fidelis” or “Always Faithful” for their nation and to one another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 15:33
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    2dmaw
    Birthday Ball
    dotmil
    Marine250
    USMC

