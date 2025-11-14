2nd MAW 250th Birthday Ball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986513" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and civilians with 2nd Marine Air Wing attend the 250th Marine Corps birthday ball at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, New Bern, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2025. The United States Marine Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1775, and for 250 years, Marines have served our nation honorably, in every clime and place. In 2025, Marines around the world will celebrate the Corps' 250th birthday, commemorating history of service and sacrifice while living by the motto “Semper Fidelis” or “Always Faithful” for their nation and to one another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green)