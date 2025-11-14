U.S. service members and civilians with 2nd Marine Air Wing attend the 250th Marine Corps birthday ball at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, New Bern, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2025. The United States Marine Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1775, and for 250 years, Marines have served our nation honorably, in every clime and place. In 2025, Marines around the world will celebrate the Corps' 250th birthday, commemorating history of service and sacrifice while living by the motto “Semper Fidelis” or “Always Faithful” for their nation and to one another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986513
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-OO212-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111379780
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd MAW 250th Birthday Ball, by LCpl Naimah Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.