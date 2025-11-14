2-20 FAR Executes Level 2 DRE

Lt. Col. Adam Kirschling and Command Sgt. Maj. David Qutaishat, the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment Command Team, talk about their unit's execution of a level 2 Deployment Readiness Exercise, the steps of the process, the planning that goes into it, and the importance of training with external partners (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas).
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986500
|VIRIN:
|251031-A-WX026-8027
|Filename:
|DOD_111379689
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
2-20 FAR executes Level II DRE
