    2-20 FAR Executes Level 2 DRE

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Lt. Col. Adam Kirschling and Command Sgt. Maj. David Qutaishat, the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment Command Team, talk about their unit's execution of a level 2 Deployment Readiness Exercise, the steps of the process, the planning that goes into it, and the importance of training with external partners (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas).

    2-20 FAR executes Level II DRE

