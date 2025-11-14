2-20 FAR Executes Level 2 DRE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Adam Kirschling and Command Sgt. Maj. David Qutaishat, the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment Command Team, talk about their unit's execution of a level 2 Deployment Readiness Exercise, the steps of the process, the planning that goes into it, and the importance of training with external partners (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas).