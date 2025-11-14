U.S. Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and Minot AFB, North Dakota, arrive at Dyess AFB, Texas, as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26, Oct. 25, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command Forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 17:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986496
|VIRIN:
|251025-F-BO786-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111379527
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 251025-F-BO786-2001, by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.