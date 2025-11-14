251025-F-BO786-2001

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and Minot AFB, North Dakota, arrive at Dyess AFB, Texas, as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26, Oct. 25, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command Forces and assess joint operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

