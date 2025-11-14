Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366 FW Change of Command

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Alfaro, 366th Fighter Wing outgoing commander, relinquishes command to Col. David Gunter, 366 FW incoming commander, during the 366 FW change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2025. The ceremony recognized the Wing’s accomplishments under Alfaro’s leadership and introduced Gunter to base personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 12:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 986479
    VIRIN: 251104-F-RN612-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378949
    Length: 00:42:35
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Hometown: MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, US

    Gunfighters
    366 Fighter Wing
    change of command
    Mountain Home AFB

