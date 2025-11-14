U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Alfaro, 366th Fighter Wing outgoing commander, relinquishes command to Col. David Gunter, 366 FW incoming commander, during the 366 FW change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2025. The ceremony recognized the Wing’s accomplishments under Alfaro’s leadership and introduced Gunter to base personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)
|11.04.2025
|11.14.2025 12:30
|Briefings
|986479
|251104-F-RN612-1001
|DOD_111378949
|00:42:35
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, US
|1
|1
