Still a Mom

SGT Christin Tait shares the deeply personal story of an unexpected medical emergency that took her pregnancy, her ability to have children, and her sense of identity as a mother. Still grieving the recent loss of her own mom, she opens up about guilt, isolation, and the struggle to find hope when there seemed to be none left.
In choosing to tell her story, she speaks to the power of community, shared experience, and the strength that comes from knowing you are not alone. Her courage offers comfort to anyone navigating loss and reminds us that healing can begin when we allow others to walk with us.
Music title "In Search of Solitude" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 12:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|986474
|VIRIN:
|251013-D-JU906-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111378908
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
