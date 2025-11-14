Still a Mom

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SGT Christin Tait shares the deeply personal story of an unexpected medical emergency that took her pregnancy, her ability to have children, and her sense of identity as a mother. Still grieving the recent loss of her own mom, she opens up about guilt, isolation, and the struggle to find hope when there seemed to be none left.



In choosing to tell her story, she speaks to the power of community, shared experience, and the strength that comes from knowing you are not alone. Her courage offers comfort to anyone navigating loss and reminds us that healing can begin when we allow others to walk with us.



Music title "In Search of Solitude" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.