    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Still a Mom

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    SGT Christin Tait shares the deeply personal story of an unexpected medical emergency that took her pregnancy, her ability to have children, and her sense of identity as a mother. Still grieving the recent loss of her own mom, she opens up about guilt, isolation, and the struggle to find hope when there seemed to be none left.

    In choosing to tell her story, she speaks to the power of community, shared experience, and the strength that comes from knowing you are not alone. Her courage offers comfort to anyone navigating loss and reminds us that healing can begin when we allow others to walk with us.

    Music title "In Search of Solitude" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 12:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986474
    VIRIN: 251013-D-JU906-1002
    Filename: DOD_111378908
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    infant loss
    pregnancy loss
    loss and grief
    Mother and Baby
    1st Infantry Division
    combat medic

