    Debris Removal from Humanitarian Aid Route in Central Gaza

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    This week, the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) worked with an international organization that cleared debris from a major road critical to the flow of humanitarian aid in central Gaza. This video shows clearing operations on Salah-Al-din Road along a key north-to-south logistical route in Gaza.

    More than 40 nations and international organizations at the CMCC are coordinating to deliver and distribute commercial goods and aid to Gazan civilians.

    Over the past week, international partners have delivered a daily average of nearly 800 trucks worth of aid, an increase from a daily average of 600 trucks in prior weeks. The timely delivery and distribution of humanitarian assistance is critical to Gaza’s stabilization and progress towards peace.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 11:43
    Location: US

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

